Bomb Threat On AI Flight, Emergency Declared At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Thiruvananthapuram: A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai. The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said. The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said. Subsequently, full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said."There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said. Details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited, they added.