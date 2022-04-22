हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Booked for 'threatening' CM Yogi Adityanath, SP MLA Shazil Islam's anticipatory bail plea rejected

A district court Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam who has been booked for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him.

Booked for &#039;threatening&#039; CM Yogi Adityanath, SP MLA Shazil Islam&#039;s anticipatory bail plea rejected
File Photo

A district court Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam who has been booked for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him.

District government advocate SK Pathak said Islam, the SP MLA from Bhojipura, had filed his anticipatory bail plea in the District Sessions Court, terming the FIR registered against him a political conspiracy.

"The court rejected the anticipatory bail plea," Pathak said.

Islam and some other SP party leaders were booked for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him during an event on April 1 to felicitate victorious SP MLAs.

The felicitation ceremony was organised by SP district Vice President Sanjeev Kumar Saxena.

The FIR was lodged at the Baradari police station of Bareilly under sections 504 (disturbing peace), 506 (threatening) and 153A (making provocative statements with intent to incite riots).

It was stated in the police complaint that Islam told his party supporters in the function that "if the voice comes out from his (Adityanath's) mouth, our (SP's) guns will not emit smoke but bullets".

The Bhojipura MLA, however, has questioned the veracity of the video clip based on which the police complaint was filed, saying the news channel had doctored his statement.

Days after the alleged statement, the Bareilly Development Authority had bulldozed a petrol pump of the MLA which was allegedly not constructed as per the approved map and cancelled its licence.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathShazil IslamSamajwadi PartyBJPUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Covid-19 4th wave hits Delhi: 1042 Covid cases in 24 hours, 2 deaths, positivity at 4.64 %

Must Watch

PT34M23S

Agenda India Ka: Terrorist attack on CISF bus in Jammu