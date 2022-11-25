BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration begins TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the 68th prelims examination can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the Preliminary examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till December 20. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 20, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have graduation degree from a recognised institute or University. To apply for the examination mentioned above candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC 68th recruitment 2022: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on “Apply Online” for 68th prelim exam

Complete registration form, upload documents, submit form

Download copy and take a printout.

BPSC 68th recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to reserved category candidates.