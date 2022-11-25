topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BPSC 68TH CCE

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration begins TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

Eligible candidates can apply for the Preliminary examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till December 20. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration begins TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the 68th prelims examination can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the Preliminary examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till December 20. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Direct link to apply for BPSC 68th CCE 2022

Check live and latest updates on UPSC Mains 2022 Result

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 20, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have graduation degree from a recognised institute or University. To apply for the examination mentioned above candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC 68th recruitment 2022: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Click on “Apply Online” for 68th prelim exam
Complete registration form, upload documents, submit form
Download copy and take a printout.

BPSC 68th recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Live Tv

BPSC 68th CCEBPSC 67th MainsBPSC 67 Exam datesBPSC 68th CCE Exam scheduleBPSC Prelims Result 2022BiharBPSC Exam 2022Bihar PSC 2022BPSC admit card 2022Bpsc 67 Prelims Admit CardBpsc 67th Prelims Re ExamBihar Public Service Commissionadmit cardBPSC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America