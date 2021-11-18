Breaking: Bodies of civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter exhumed, to be handed over to kin

New Delhi: Amid protests by chief Jammu and Kashmir parties, the bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter were reportedly exhumed on Thursday (November 18).

The bodies of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul will be handed over to their families, PTI cited an official as saying.

Bodies of two persons, Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, killed in the Hyderpora encounter have been exhumed, will be handed over to their families J&K Govt has ordered an inquiry by Srinagar ADM into the encounter — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Four people, including two civilians, were killed in a gunfight by security forces during an anti-terror operation on Monday evening. As per the J&K police, Haider, a Pakistani terrorist, and his local associate Mohammad Amir, along with two civilians - Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Gul - were killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Hyderpora locality, where an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a magisterial probe into the Hyderpora killings. The probe was ordered amid protests by kin of three of the four persons--Mohammad Altaf Bhat (building owner), Mudasir Gul (tenant) and Amir Magray (Gul's office boy)--killed in the encounter. Bhat and Gul's families had been camping at Press Colony since Wednesday morning demanding the bodies back which were buried on Monday night at Handwara in North Kashmir.

"A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice," Sinha had tweeted.

Hours after Sinha's order, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad appointed additional district magistrate Khurshid Ahmad Shah as inquiry officer.

Several opposition parties pressed for the mortal remains of the civilians to be returned to their families. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday staged a protest, seeking the return of the bodies of the slain civilians in the Hyderpora encounter. "Jammu and Kashmir police has also accepted that the civilians were killed in cross-firing. I just want the bodies of civilians to be returned," the NC leader said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday had held a protest to demand the handover of the civilians' bodies.

While senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry in the matter.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV