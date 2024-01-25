trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714116
Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi, Vyjayantimala Among 132 Recipients; Check Full List

A total of 132 eminent personalities from various fields were selected for the prestigious awards. The list included five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri recipients.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced the Padma awards, the highest civilian honours in the country, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The list of 132 awardees included five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri recipients. The Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, was conferred on former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi and famous actor of yesteryears Vyjayantimala Bali, among others.

The late Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, and renowned classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam were also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, was given to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, former Union Minister Ram Naik and singer Usha Utthup, among others.

The Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, was awarded to 110 eminent personalities from various fields and disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service. The Padma awards are given for exceptional and distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

