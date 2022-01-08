हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Election Commission

BREAKING: EC to declare schedule for upcoming assembly elections to five states at 3:30 pm today

The Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh .

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for upcoming assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm on Saturday (January 8).

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

This comes after the commission on Thursday held a review meeting with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on the developing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Several activists and leaders have raised demands of postponing assembly polls in the light of the rising and fast approaching Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the commission earlier announce that all the political parties were in favour of not dealing the polls. 

