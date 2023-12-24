trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702293
BARAMULLA COP KILLING

BREAKING: Ex-J&K Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists In Baramulla While Praying Azan In Mosque

Mohd Shafi, an ex-police officer  of J&K police, was shot by terrorists at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla and died from his wounds

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Unidentified terrorists fired upon an ex-police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saunday. Mohd Shafi, an ex-police officer, was shot by terrorists at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla and died from his wounds. He was shot while performing Azan in the mosque.  The site has been sealed off. Further details awaited.

This is a developing story.

