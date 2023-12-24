BREAKING: Ex-J&K Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists In Baramulla While Praying Azan In Mosque
Mohd Shafi, an ex-police officer of J&K police, was shot by terrorists at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla and died from his wounds
New Delhi: Unidentified terrorists fired upon an ex-police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saunday. Mohd Shafi, an ex-police officer, was shot by terrorists at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla and died from his wounds. He was shot while performing Azan in the mosque. The site has been sealed off. Further details awaited.
This is a developing story.
