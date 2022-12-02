topStoriesenglish
Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh arrested by NIA on arrival from Malaysia

The mastremind behind Ludhiana Court blast that occured in December 2021, has been arrested by NIA when he came back from Malaysia. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:14 AM IST
  • National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh who was the mastermind behind Ludhiana court blast.
  • He was arrested when he arrived from Malaysia`s Kaula Lumpur.
  • Harpreet is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021.

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh who was the mastermind behind Ludhiana court blast. He was arrested when he arrived from Malaysia`s Kaula Lumpur.

Harpreet is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021. Harpreet has been linked with Lakhbir Singh Rode who is a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Federation. In December 2021, a blast occurred inside a court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab in which a man was killed and five others were seriously. “Acting on the directions of Rode, Harpreet coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast," NIA officials said.

 

NIA, few months back, had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh as a non-bailable Warrant was issued against him from the Special NIA court and a look-out circular was opened.

