BREAKING: More Trouble For AAP, ED Summons Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot In Liquor Policy Case

NEW DELHI: In big trouble for Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Enforcement Directorate has now summoned Minister Kailash Gehlot for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case. Earlier, the Home Ministry gave its nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a probe against AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has been accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The decision has ignited a fierce backlash from the AAP, amplifying tensions within the already contentious political landscape of the national capital.

The MHA's nod for a CBI inquiry comes in the wake of accusations levelled against Satyendar Jain, who is currently serving time in connection with a separate money laundering case. The allegations suggest that Jain extorted a staggering sum of Rs 10 crore from an inmate, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, purportedly in exchange for providing protection within the prison walls.

BJP's Vendetta Politics: AAP

In response to the MHA's decision, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar minced no words, attributing the move to what she termed as "vindictive and vendetta-filled politics" orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kakkar's scathing rebuke underscored the party's staunch defence of Jain, who is widely credited for spearheading initiatives such as Delhi's acclaimed Mohalla Clinic concept. "The vindictive and vendetta-filled politics of BJP has now reached a new low that a notorious conman's word is believed and accepted as the gospel truth against a person who gave the world Delhi's famous Mohalla Clinic concept," Kakkar said.

Satyendar Jain's stature within the AAP ranks is significant, given his pivotal role in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, where he held key portfolios, including Health, before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022.

The allegations extend beyond Jain, implicating former Director-General of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel and several other staff members. They stand accused of demanding and extorting "protection money" from high-profile inmates within Delhi's correctional facilities.

MHA Nod To CBI Probe

The approval for the CBI probe against Jain, granted on March 22, has triggered a chain of administrative actions. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has forwarded the matter to the chief secretary for further processing, intensifying the legal scrutiny surrounding the allegations.

The complaint against Jain stems from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently detained in Tihar jail, who has alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from him over several years, either directly or through intermediaries. Chandrashekhar's accusations paint a picture of systemic corruption within the prison system, alleging further extortion by jail officials totalling Rs 12.50 crore.

Kakkar's indictment of the MHA's decision places the onus of maintaining law and order in the national capital squarely on the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. She cautioned that the BJP's actions would not go unanswered, hinting at potential electoral and legal repercussions.