IFFCO CHOWK

Breaking: Police finds woman's body dumped in suitcase near Gurugram's Iffco Chowk

According to the police, the woman was murdered at some other place and then her body was dumped near Iffco Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram.

Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Police found a body of a woman dumped in a suitcase near Gurugram's Iffco Chowk on Monday (October 17). According to DCP West Deepak Saharan, the woman aged around 20-25 was murdered somewhere else and the body was then dumped near the Iffco Chowk. Taking to ANI DCP Shahran said the dead body was fresh and was sent to the hospital.   

Police have filed an FIR and has launched a probe into the case. Police is trying to identify the victim.

(Further details awaited)

 

