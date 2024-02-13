BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya Quits As Samajwadi Party General Secretary
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the party. The 70-year-old leader would, however, continue to remain a member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.
Trending Photos
LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the party. The 70-year-old leader would, however, continue to remain a member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.
Maurya has been in the spotlight for some time for his controversial remarks on the 'Sanatan Dharma', Hindutva and Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.
Live Tv