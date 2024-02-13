BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya Quits As Samajwadi Party General Secretary

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the party. The 70-year-old leader would, however, continue to remain a member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Maurya has been in the spotlight for some time for his controversial remarks on the 'Sanatan Dharma', Hindutva and Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.