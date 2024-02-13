trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720983
NewsIndia
SWAMI PRASAD MAURYA

BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya Quits As Samajwadi Party General Secretary

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the party. The 70-year-old leader would, however, continue to remain a member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya Quits As Samajwadi Party General Secretary

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the party. The 70-year-old leader would, however, continue to remain a member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Maurya has been in the spotlight for some time for his controversial remarks on the 'Sanatan Dharma', Hindutva and Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.   

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?