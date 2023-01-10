topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BENGALURU METRO

Under construction metro pillar collapses in Karnataka's Bengaluru, 2 dead

Under construction, metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru and a mother and her child were crushed to death in the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Under construction metro pillar collapses in Karnataka's Bengaluru, 2 dead

New Delhi: An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara of the outer ring road in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday (January 10). A woman and her daughter were crushed to death in the tragic incident. 28-year-old mother Tejasvini and her 2-year-old child died after they were crushed under the pillar as it fell on them when they were passing by it.

The collapse affected the movement of traffic in the area. People were seen trying to move the fallen pillar to ease traffic flow.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar blamed the government for the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse and said "This is the result of the '40% commission' government. There is no quality in development works." 

(Further details awaited)

