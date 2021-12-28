Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, Cinema halls and multiplexes shut; here's what's open, here's what's closed

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) announced that a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

He said that step was taken as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days in the national capital.

In view of this, cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut till further orders.

Here's what's open and closed due to 'Yellow' alert in Delhi

Shops in malls and shopping complexes will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants can function with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bars can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions are not allowed to function.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

