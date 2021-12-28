हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yellow alert

Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, Cinema halls and multiplexes shut; here's what's open, here's what's closed

The step was taken as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days in the national capital. 

Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, Cinema halls and multiplexes shut; here&#039;s what&#039;s open, here&#039;s what&#039;s closed
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) announced that a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

He said that step was taken as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days in the national capital. 

In view of this, cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut till further orders. 

Here's what's open and closed due to 'Yellow' alert in Delhi

Shops in malls and shopping complexes will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants can function with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bars can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions are not allowed to function.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yellow alertCOVID-19CoronavirusDelhiArvind KejriwalOmicronOmicron spread
Next
Story

Dinesh Mongia, former India cricketer, joins BJP ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Zee News 50: Bajrang Punia to visit Russia