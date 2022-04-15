BRO Recruitment 2022: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has released an invitation to fill vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Applications are open for over 300 posts of MTS.

Interested and eligible candidates can go through the official notification and apply online through the official site of BRO at -bro.gov.in.

Candidates must note that official notification will be released soon and they must keep a tab on the website.

Here’s all you need to know about BRO 2022 Recruitment drive:

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts

Multi-Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts

BRO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply

The last date to apply for MTS posts is May 25, 2022 (45 days after the release of vacancies)

BRO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

For General Candidates & Ex-Serviceman: Rs 50/-

For Other Backward Class candidates: Rs 50/-

BRO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit for these positions is between 18 years to 27 years depending upon the profile.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Other Details

Candidates can keep checking the official website for more related details.

