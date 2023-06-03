BRO Restores Tracks Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra tracks were handed over to BRO in Sep 2022 for further maintenance and upgradation. Earlier Yatra track from Baltal to Holy Cave was maintained by PWD (R&B) and the one from Chandanwari to Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority. The basic scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, and construction of breast walls. BRO is committed to completing restoration works by 15 Jun 2023 well before the Yatra starts on July 1, 2023, said DG BRO

Restoration works on the tracks could, however, commence only in Mar 2023 after the necessary funds were released to BRO by the UT Govt. The basic scope of work involved snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, protection works at slide-prone stretches and construction of breast walls and retaining walls for protection of the track. BRO has been asked to complete the restoration works by 15 Jun 2023 as the Yatra is set to commence wef 01 Jul 2023.

Snow clearance, using plant machinery, commenced on both the tracks from Baltal and Chandanwari in the last week of Mar 2023. Concurrent with the progress of snow clearance of the tracks, additional plant equipment and manpower were employed for other restoration works. As of date, eight dozers/ excavators and almost 1100 labours are working on the tracks, Helicopters were used to carry equipment on the yatra track as the snow accumulation this year was very high than in previous years.

Though unprecedented snow and rain in the higher reaches of Kashmir during April and May 2023 has slowed the progress of work, BRO is committed to completing the task in time, said DG BRO. Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, DGBRO visited Baltal and Chandanwari today and inspected the progress of work on both the Yatra Tracks. DGBR was briefed in detail by CE, Beacon on the status of various tasks being undertaken by BRO and the envisaged completion plan before the commencement of the Yatra 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, DGBR commended the Karam yogis of Project Beacon for the restoration work being executed on the tracks. He assured everyone that despite the loss of precious time due to inclement weather during Apr – May 2023, the tracks will be made available to the Civil Administration by 15 Jun 2023 as desired.

He also informed that the restoration works for further improvement of the tracks will continue even after the completion of Yatra this year to facilitate better quality tracks for subsequent years. BRO will rise to any challenge and live up to its ethos of “We Will Either Find a Way or Make One”. He said, adding he said there is a plan for the motorable road from both axis of Holy Cave and the plan work is going on fast track and soon it will be implemented.



