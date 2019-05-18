close

Buddha Purnima

President Kovind, PM Modi, politicos extend greetings on Buddha Purnima 2019

Buddha Purnima is being celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. 

President Kovind, PM Modi, politicos extend greetings on Buddha Purnima 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians wished the public on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, on Saturday, May 18. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community on #BuddhaPurnima. Lord Buddha`s message of peace, non-violence and compassion hold even greater significance today. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity #PresidentKovind."

PM Modi also took to micro-blogging site to wish the countrymen on the occasion."Greetings to all the countrymen on Buddha Purnima. I wish Lord Buddha`s great messages on Truth, non-violence, mercy, compassion and peace continue to inspire countrymen," he tweeted and shared pictures from his overseas trips where he is paying tribute to Buddha.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of `Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth. He preached the most profound truths. #BuddhaPurnima."

 

 

Union Ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore, Ravi Shankar Prasad and many other BJP leaders also tweeted on the occasion. 

 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati wished the public on Buddha Purnima:

 

Buddha Purnima is being celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day.

