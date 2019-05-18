President Kovind, PM Modi, politicos extend greetings on Buddha Purnima 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians wished the public on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, on Saturday, May 18. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community on #BuddhaPurnima. Lord Buddha`s message of peace, non-violence and compassion hold even greater significance today. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity #PresidentKovind."

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community on #BuddhaPurnima. Lord Buddha's message of peace, non-violence and compassion hold even greater significance today. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 18, 2019

PM Modi also took to micro-blogging site to wish the countrymen on the occasion."Greetings to all the countrymen on Buddha Purnima. I wish Lord Buddha`s great messages on Truth, non-violence, mercy, compassion and peace continue to inspire countrymen," he tweeted and shared pictures from his overseas trips where he is paying tribute to Buddha.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of `Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth. He preached the most profound truths. #BuddhaPurnima."

On this happy occasion, let us commit ourselves to the path of Dharma (righteousness), Karuna (compassion) and Maitri (universal friendship) shown by Lord Buddha. #BuddhaPurnima — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) May 18, 2019

#BuddhaPurnima , marking the birth anniversary of #LordBuddha being celebrated today .#Peace begins with a smile . One of my SandArt . pic.twitter.com/SJLlyLIfYM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 18, 2019

Union Ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore, Ravi Shankar Prasad and many other BJP leaders also tweeted on the occasion.

May this auspicious day of #BuddhaPurnima surround you with immense contentment, peace, and enlightenment. On this Buddha Purnima, let's inculcate the teachings of Buddha in our lives. pic.twitter.com/YJK30stTE7 — Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 18, 2019

May Lord Buddha bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/5TaSwvxYPY — Chowkidar Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 18, 2019

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati wished the public on Buddha Purnima:

मानवतावाद के मसीहा तथागत गौतम बुद्ध का शान्ति, अहिंसा, करुणा और दया का संदेश सम्पूर्ण मानवता के लिए ऐसी अमूल्य निधि है जिसकी बदौलत अपने देश में ही नहीं बल्कि पूरी दुनिया में शान्ति व सद्भाव का वातावरण सृजित किया जा सकता है, जिसकी आज सख्त जरूरत भी है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 18, 2019

Greetings & Best Wishes on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2019

Buddha Purnima is being celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day.