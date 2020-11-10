Bypoll results 2020: BJP aiming at clean sweep in Gujarat as it wins 7 seats, leads in 1

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) headed towards a clean sweep in the Assembly by-polls in Gujarat following their win on 7 assembly constituencies.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has won 7 seats and is currently leading on the eighth assembly constituency.

BJP's Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai won by the maximum margin of 60,095 votes on the Dangs constituency.

BJP's Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahpatsinh won against Congress Shantilal Senghani on the Abdasa seat with a margin of 36,778 votes.

The other BJP leaders who won were -- Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana took the Limbdi seat with a margin of 32,050 votes, Brijesh Merja won the Morbi constituency, Kakadiya JV was victorious on the Dhari seat, Akshaykumar Iswarbhai Patel won in Karjan and Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari took the Kaprada seat.

Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar currently has a lead of 23,295 seats in Gadhada over Congress Mohanbhai Shankarbhai Solanki.

Gujarat witnessed the by-election following the resignation of Congress MLAs.

Earlier in the day when the BJP was heading towards a clean sweep, the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the BJP's showing in these byelections was just a 'trailer' of the outcome to be expected in upcoming elections to local bodies and in 2022 assembly polls.

"Today BJP has emerged victorious across the country, whether it is Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh or Gujarat. This outcome is the result of the work done by Narendra Modi government and the support of people for the BJP," PTI quoted Rupani as saying.



