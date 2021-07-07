Cabinet expansion: Veteran Gujarat leader Parshottam Rupala gets cabinet berth

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader from Gujarat, Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala, took oath as a minister in the new Modi cabinet on Wednesday (July 7).

He previously served as the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in the central government.

He is a Rajya Sabha member since June 2016, elected from his home state Gujarat.

Rupala has had a long career with the BJP. From 1988 to 1991, he served as the president of the Amreli district BJP. He was then made the Secretary of the party in 1992.

He was also a three-time MLA in the Gujarat assembly, his final stint ending in 2002.

As many as 43 new ministers were inducted into the new cabinet on Wednesday.

