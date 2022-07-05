High court sealed the decision of the University of Calcutta without listening to the demands of the students. The Calcutta High Court has said that the examination of Calcutta University will be held offline and not online. The division bench upheld the verdict of the single bench. Earlier, a section of students were named in the movement to inform about the decision of the University to conduct the offline examination. On the pretext of not completing the syllabus, the students advocated for taking the exam on the online open book system. The case reached the High Court due to the University's decision to take offline. When the single bench supported the offline examination, the students filed a case in the division bench.

Students affected in the last two years due to corona virus. Due to the increase in infections, the exam was conducted online last year. Although all the colleges and Universities opened after there is a reduction in the cases. But the students started an agitation demanding online examination in the open book system. Rejecting the claim, a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar said the exam will be held offline. Students do not have the right to decide in what mode the exam will be conducted.

At the same time, the court said that students have no right to decide how the exam will be conducted. There is no clear definition in the case as to what their fundamental rights are. However, on the issue of syllabus not being completed, the court said, "The syllabus is not finished, it is a matter of the University. But the University is confident about the syllabus. So the way they decided to take the test is legal."

Offline exams are returning to Kolkata after more than two years of corona-phase. The authorities have decided to stay offline even after a massive agitation demanding online exams. Colleges in the city are careful to ensure that the exams are conducted in a fair manner, in accordance with the rules. There are police picketing in many colleges. Strict invigilation has also been mentioned.