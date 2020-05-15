Cancer patient from Noida dies after testing COVID-19 positive; 4th death in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida: A 71-year-old cancer patient from Noida who was admitted to a Delhi hospital and later tested positive for coronavirus has died, becoming the fourth fatality linked to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Sector 150 in Noida, died due to "multiple organ failure" at the government-run LNJP hospital on Thursday night in the national capital, the officials said.

Earlier three more men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar with their deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the officials.

Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases to 242 on Friday, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"Total 169 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which four were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 242," Dohare said in a statement.

The new patients include a 78-year-old female from Sector 12, two males aged 22 and 41 from Sector 5 besides a 21-year-old man from Nagla village in Phase II area of Noida, the officer said.

On the positive side, 10 patients were discharged on Friday after successful treatment for COVID-19, leaving 69 active cases in the district, according to the statement.

Of the 10 discharged patients, eight, including five women, two men and a boy, were admitted to the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, while two females were hospitalised in Delhi, it said.

"So far, 169 of the 242 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 69 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients in the district has gone up to 69.83 per cent now, according to official statistics.

According to the officials, so far 4,613 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 442 people are currently under institutional quarantine.