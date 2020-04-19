Cash, liquor bottles seized from Aurangabad DHO's car

Jalna: Maharashtra Police on Saturday (April 19) seized cash and liquor battles from the car of Aurangabad district health officer (DHO) in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said.

A case has been registered against the DHO Dr Amol Gite under Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown norms, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

The car was intercepted at Wardi checkpost on Jalna-Aurangabad Road, said police sub-inspector Shivsinh Bhaure. Police seized cash worth Rs 6.70 lakh and liquor bottles from the car. He said the DHO, who was travelling in the car, gave evasive replies when asked about the consignment. "The DHO told police that he was travelling to his native place Lonar in Buldhana district, and that he was going to hand over the money and the liquor bottles to his father," Bhaure said. No arrest is made yet, he added.

A police officer from Aurangabad said they have informed the Income Tax department about the seized cash. He said the collective value of the seizure, including the car, is Rs 12.76 lakh.