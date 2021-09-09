हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI

CBI arrests two Customs officials, including one IRS officer, for demanding Rs 1.30 lakh bribe

CBI laid a trap and caught Dharamveer Singh, Superintendent, Customs Department, red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh. 

CBI arrests two Customs officials, including one IRS officer, for demanding Rs 1.30 lakh bribe
Representational image

Mohali: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Parul Garg, IRS 2008 C&IT an Additional Commissioner and Dharamveer Singh, Superintendent, Customs Department in a bribery case of Rs 1.30 lakh.

CBI registered a case against Dharamveer Singh, Superintendent, Customs in Punjab's Amritsar on the basis of the complainant’s allegations of bribery. The complainant, who runs a partnership firm in Mandi, Gobindgarh and deals in the business of import of scrap, had approached Singh for releasing his two loaded containers of scrap. It was further alleged that the Superintendent demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh and informed the complainant that the said bribe was also to be shared with Parul Garg, Additional Commissioner, Sahnewal. Later, the bribe was reduced to Rs 1.30 lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught Singh red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh. Subsequently, the name of  Parul Garg allegedly came in the bribery case and she was also caught.

The central agency conducted searches at the premises of both the accused, including at Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Chandigarh. An amount of Rs 59.40 lakh (approx) in cash and some incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of Garg, apart from recovery of cash amounting to Rs 2.60 lakh (approx) and certain incriminating documents from the premises of Singh, during searches.

Both the arrested accused will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, in Punjab’s Mohali on Thursday (September 9). 

Tags:
CBICustoms departmentBribery case
