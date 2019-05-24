CBI files chargesheet in Pollachi sex scandal case, names 5 accused

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its first chargesheet against five people in connection with the Pollachi sex scandal case and booked them on several charges, including sexual assault and rape.

The chargesheet names five persons as accused in the case - Sabrirajanth alias Risvanth, K Thirunavukkarasu, M Sathish, T Vasanth Kumar and R Manni alias Mani Vanan.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the heinous act was an organised crime and the accused persons made videos of the victims and later blackmailed them.

All the five accused persons have been booked under section 354(a) (punishment for sexual harassment) 354 (b) (assault or use of force to woman with an intent to disrobe), 367 (kidnapping), 392 (dacoity), 34-A (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (E) and 67 of Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the law.

Live TV

In Pollachi sex scandal, more than fifty women were lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

