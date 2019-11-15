The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday conducted a raid on Amnesty International Group's Bengaluru office in Karnataka, in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The raid has now concluded.
CBI raids Amnesty International's Bengaluru office over violation of foreign funding
