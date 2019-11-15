close

CBI

CBI raids Amnesty International's Bengaluru office over violation of foreign funding

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday conducted a raid on Amnesty International Group's Bengaluru office in Karnataka, in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The raid has now concluded.

CBI raids Amnesty International&#039;s Bengaluru office over violation of foreign funding

CBIAmnesty International GroupForeign Contribution Regulation Act
