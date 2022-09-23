CBSE 10th 12th 2022-23 Sample Papers Out: Key preparation insights, additional practice papers & question bank launches

The official CBSE Board 2022-23 sample papers for class 10th & 12th by CBSE have finally been released on 16th Sep 2023.

Official link at – www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the CBSE Board schedule, Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 will be held in month of February.

CBSE has made a few more changes in the marking scheme including marks weightage and alternation in weightage which will be given to various questions differently. Apart from this, CBSE has also reduced the 30% syllabus for the students of classes 9 to 12 for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 session.

Oswaal Books, one of the renowned publishers in the education industry for the last 35+years, has launched additional CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for Classes 9, 10, 11, 12 for extensive practice. The publisher was recently awarded the “Product of The Year” under “Sample Question Paper” category as per the nation-wise survey by Nielsen.

These CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for Classes 9, 10, 11, 12 contain board-like questions and are based on the “CBSE Sample Papers” released by CBSE on16th Sep 2022. Oswaal CBSE Books 2022-23 For Classes 9, 10, 11, 12 contain the latest typologies of Questions (level of competencies for questions) defined by Board.

The Book contains mind-maps, mnemonics, quick revision notes, and video-based conceptual learning via QR Codes for exam-ready preparation.

Recommended link for CBSE Sample Papers | Question Banks 2022-23 For Class 10 Maths | Science | Social | English & All Subjects Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3dDhTVi

Recommended link for CBSE Sample Papers | Question Banks 2022-23 For Class 12 Maths | Physics | Chemistry | Biology & All Subjects Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3DNOfYa

CBSE has released its sample paper 2022-23 for classes 10th and 12th. There are few changes that have been introduced for this year’s CBSE board exam 2023.

1. There will be more emphasis on subjective-based questions and precisely on case-based questions. Experts are suggesting that there will be 3 case-based questions in every sample paper in every subject both in class 10th and 12th board exams.

2. Section A for every subject will be MCQ based where there won't be any choices, unlike the previous year's paper. In this section, in any subject, the pictorial questions would increase in number.

3. For the first time, CBSE has introduced assertion and reason-based questions in Maths in both class 10th and 12th which wasn’t the case before. Overall, the number of questions per sample paper would go down, but the difficulty level of the question would go up.

Therefore, there will be more emphasis on competency-based questions and hence the sample paper seems to be high in its difficulty whereas the number of questions has reduced.

Key Preparation Insights for scoring highest –

1. Scheduler Is the Key TO Success: You should always develop the habit of scheduling your preparations before doing it. So, the foremost exam preparation insight that every student should know is to have a scheduler. With the scheduler, strategically optimizing the time and proceeding with the preparation becomes super easy.

2. Save Time – Score More: Experts always recommend saving at least 2 months before the exam and do all the studies before that period. The reason being that students need to be calm during exam period, and an advanced two-month exam preparations will not only boost their confidence to score highest but will also give plenty of time for efficacious revision with sample papers which are the most important aspect of the last two months study plan to excel in CBSE board exams 2023.

3. Sample Papers Are Just Like a Blueprint: Anyone with a focussed sight to score maximum must already be preparing with the sample papers. Toppers already know that sample papers are meant to provide students with a feel of the exam before the actual exam.

4. Scientifically Proven Ways to Score Maximum in CBSE Board Exam 2023 –

a) One round of clock is enough to memories your learnings -

Scientifically, it’s a well-proven fact that if you revise whatever you have learned within the first 12 hours of learning it, then there are 80% more chances that you’ll never forget those learnings. After a week, it might take a few minutes to remember, and that’s why you need to revise everything you have learned on a weekly basis as well.

b) Keep on changing your environment

Research suggests that changing rooms while studying helps in better retention because, every time you move around, the brain is forced to form new associations with the same topic or chapter which helps in improving the memory retention power.

c) Stop overlearning!

Though you need to revise your subject thoroughly, still you need to put a hold on “overlearning.” Traditionally, students assume that studying the same thing, again and again, will help, but experts say that there is a sharp onset of diminishing returns in learning retention that quickly sets in during over-learning.

d) Weave your thoughts before learning

Blindly gobbling up chapters and topics can be harmful to preparations. It has been scientifically proven that students when trying to make connections between thoughts tend to understand the topics better. It’s called contextual learning which presents the information in the easiest form to be absorbed by the student. Thus, students should first weave the concepts and form a picture in their minds before going through the practice and learning.

e) Tranquilizing is a must

Students should be chilling and relaxing between study sessions as it will help them stay confident and calm during exams. Scientists speculate that stress which stays for as long as a couple of hours can drive corticotropin-releasing hormones that disrupt the process of creating and storing memories. Therefore, taking study breaks is not only a habit to relax your mind but will also prepare you for further learning.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)