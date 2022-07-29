CBSE will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year. There will be only one exam based on the 100% syllabus.

As the toppers’ results itself say, the competition is mammoth.

Now being a class 10 student, when you’re competing with a massive crowd and preparing for one of the largest exams of India, it is necessary to prepare meticulously. One silver lining here is that you have enough time for the next board exams, i.e., CBSE Board exam 2023 so everyone’s on the same starting line and everyone’s got the same preparation period.

Most of you might already have gone through basic knowledge about the exam including what subjects to prepare for, how to plan your preparation and so many other concerns.

Another important thing to be noted here is that, having a wide and deep domain knowledge of the subjects that you must have studied till now would be an advantage.

Here are the 5 key tips you need to boost your preparation for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023.

1. UNDERSTAND THE EXAM PATTERN

Though it might sound a little austere, it's not. According to many renowned academicians and educators, 69% of the class 10 students appearing for the CBSE board exam are not fully aware of the exam pattern, and the rest don’t take it seriously.

As per the CBSE Guidelines the exam pattern includes types of question, exam duration, marking scheme and other important aspects.

An Overview –

Science – 36 questions for 80 marks

Maths- 36 questions for 80 marks

Hindi- 17 questions for 80 marks

Social Studies or SST – 32 questions for 80 marks

English- 13 questions for 80 marks

80 Marks External: 80 Marks External Exam.

Out of that, 40% of the questions- 32 marks would be competency based- (MCQs-based, Case-based, Source-based integrated questions)

20% of the questions- 16 marks would be objective type questions

40% of the questions- 32 marks would be short/long answers

2. KNOW THE SYLLABUS, AND KNOW IT WELL

Now you know the exam pattern, you have cleared your basic concepts, and you have also gone through your textbooks, now the second step is to list down the entire syllabus of your subject.

You don’t know what to study?

You don’t know where to find your specific syllabus?

The official website of CBSE might be the best for that. The website has the entire subject specific syllabus to ease the preparations of the students. Also, you can take help of guidebooks, or your teachers might help you with this.

You may dive deep into the syllabus let’s say here’s the CBSE 10th Maths Standard Syllabus. You may prioritize your chapter-wise studies according to mark weightage for all subjects

For in-depth insight, you may traverse to the official CBSE Website at https://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2023.html

3. TIME-TABLE IS THE ONLY GOOD FRIEND

Let’s face the fact, students have a lot on their minds, they can’t make everything remember at the right time without bursting their minds out.

Why don’t you use a timetable for that?

Timetable is something you can use to put all that time management work so that you can put more effort into the preparations.

Scheduling is something that provides optimum results and on top of that, your metal stability gets intact. If you plan it properly, it will be done, if you don’t plan it, it will never be done.

Now honestly, preparing a study plan is indeed a challenging task for most of the students.

For subjects like maths, and physics where-in you need to practice problem solutions and numerical, you are required to self-study on alternate days for at least 1.5 hours a day.

For subjects like English, you are required to follow a clinical approach

What can you do then?

Schedule CBSE exam preparation for everyday without breaks.

At least 2 hours at this moment is necessary for the CBSE exam.

After a week, start putting an extra 1 hour, and 1 more hour after that week.

Scheduling should also be done keeping the revision time in mind and as long it’s taking for preparations the same time should be saved for the revision as well.

Once in a month, take your own test, put a clock on, set the time, keep the water bottle handy, and do it the way you would in an exam hall.

4. Must Go To Study Resources:- STUDY WITH QUESTION BANK & PRACTICE WITH SAMPLE PAPERS

First Pre-requisite is to prepare with NCERT Textbook hand in hand for each chapter. Also take CBSE Question Banks along with that for each chapter.

At the time of revision of NCERT, prioritize with most important questions first, then undertake the rest of the questions for each chapter.

You may prepare your studies with Best Seller CBSE Question Banks Class 10 2022-23 containing chapter-wise PYQs with cognitive exam ready tools such as Mind-maps, Mnemonics, Quick Revision, explanatory concept videos via QR Codes. You may refer to Oswaal CBSE Question Banks Class 10 For 2023 Board Exams, recently awarded with “Product of the Year” (Survey by NielsenIQ across categories Winner Sample Question Paper Category

Here's the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks Class 10 Maths Science Social Science & All Subjects 2022-2023 For 2023 Board Exams:- https://bit.ly/3BocrPB

One For All Class- An All in One Class 10 Comprehensive Preparation Books- It includes Chapter-wise PYQs, NCERT Textbook+Exemplar, Cognitive Exam Ready Tools as per the latest CBSE Syllabus.

Here's the recommended link for CBSE One For Class 10 | An All in One Class 10 Study Package For 2023 Board Exams:- https://bit.ly/3oC01fi

CBSE Last 6 Years Solved Question Papers at https://bit.ly/3S90rr2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhBVsGy2gsU

Let’s clear it once and for all: the question bank provides sample questions to prepare with. It boosts your preparations.

On the other hand, Sample Papers are to test your preparedness. It provides exam insight and practice opportunities.

Now what do you need and when?

Question is something you need now and sample papers you need when the preparation is done, and practice should be started.

Working with both help books, based on the latest CBSE exam pattern, is essential as it will help you understand your strengths and weak areas for optimum results.

5. DON’T OVER-EXHAUST YOURSELF, TAKE REST!

No one can be a champion overnight, no one can achieve wonders in a day’s work. Consistency is the key, and mental peace is essential.

It’s not about how much but about how well you study.

It is quite possible that all of you have prepared well for the examination, now who among you would win? The one who will be mentally stable in the exam hall.

Remember you can give your best attempt when you’re in your best form. If you overwork yourself and avoid sleeping, the preparations are worthless.

Make sure you get good rest and have a positive mindset in the exam hall.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)