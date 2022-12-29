CBSE 12th Board Commerce Date Sheet: Here are dates for Eco, Business, Accouts exams
CBSE has released the dates for Commerce Major examinations.
15 feb - Entrepreneurship
20 Feb - Hindi
24 Feb - English core and elective
11 March - Applied maths / Maths
13 march - Physical education
17 march - Economics
25 march - Business studies
31st march - Accountancy
