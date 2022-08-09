CBSE Board: The CBSE has extended the relaxation in allowing students who passed 10th with Basic Mathematics to opt for Mathematics in Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the current session has also been adversely affected by Covid, hence, it has been decided to further extend this relaxation for one year ie. 2022-23," CBSE notice mentioned. Parents may note that as per the CBSE Guidelines, students who opt for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 can only opt for Applied Mathematics in Class 11. However, in the year 2020 and then again in 2021, CBSE relaxed the rule due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

This year too, the board has extended the permission to schools to ‘offer Mathematics (041) in Class 11 to the students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) in Class 10’.

CBSE has also advised the Head of the Institution to check if the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Maths in Class 11 before allowing them. "The exemption is being given as a special measure to facilitate the present academic batch (2022-23) of students of Class 11," notice mentioned.

However, the final decision has been left with the heads of school. In the notice, CBSE asks school heads to ‘satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and the ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in Class 11’ before permitting the same to such students. CBSE further mentions that the exemption has been given as a special measure for academic year 2022-23 only.