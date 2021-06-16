CBSE Board Class 12th results to be evaluated using class 10th and class 11th marks?

New Delhi: As over 14 lakh students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) await their class 12th results, speculations are rife that they will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 10th and class 11th.

The board is likely to calculate the marks on the basis of students' scores in class 12 pre-boards and class 10 and 11 final exams.

The 13-member committee constituted by CBSE to work out objective criteria for assessment of class 12 students is also reportedly in favour of this.

As per a report in the Times of India, the committee is mulling a 30:30:40 formula where 30% weightage each will be based on class X and XI final exams, whereas, 40% will be evaluated on the basis of class XII pre-board performance.

This is to be noted that the CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on June 1 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The call was taken at a high-level meeting chaired Prime Minister Narendra Modi who asserted that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The Prime Minister had also directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

It was also decided in the meeting that in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE 'as and when the situation becomes conducive'.

Following the announcement, the CBSE had constituted a 13-member committee on June 4 to work out objective criteria for the assessment of class 12 students.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that class 12 board exams of CBSE will not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results as per well defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," CBSE had said.

The panel was supposed to submit its report within 10 days, but there are no updates on it yet.

The members of the panel include -- Ministry of Education Joint Secretary Vipin Kumar; Delhi Education Director Udit Prakash Rai; Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey; Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Commissioner Vinayak Garg; Chandigarh School Education Director Rubinderjit Singh Brar; CBSE Director (IT) Antriksh Johri and CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emanuel.

The panel also have one representative each from UGC and NCERT and two representatives from schools.

Meanwhile, the board has asked schools to complete the pending practical and internal assessment through online mode only and upload it by June 28.

It said that in subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in Curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board.

However, where external examiners are appointed by CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take viva voce through online mode.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE had also cancelled class 10 board exams and had announced an alternative marking policy.