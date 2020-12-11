CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet and practical exams, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Latest updates

CBSE exam 2021: Amidst all the speculation going around CBSE board exams 2021 and 'false' information circulating around exam datesheet on social media, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj (Controller of Exams, CBSE) stated that the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 won’t be cancelled.

'Nishank' also made it clear that competitive exams including JEE and NEET 2021 will also be held.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secndary Education (CBSE) issued a notification stating it clear that any decision on CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th exam dates will be communicated at the appropriate time through the official website.

We bring to you some of the key pointers from the latest live session addressed by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on CBSE board exams.

Practical Exams: Practical examination will be conducted in School labs when the normal classes will resume. The board is yet to issue a notification in this regard. An external examiner will be deputed for practical examinations.

Alternative Option For Practicals: Interacting with students, teachers, and parents, the education minister said that if students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given.

CBSE Datesheet: CBSE datesheet for Class X, XII board examinations will be published after some time. The datasheet will be prepared only after the consultation with the stakeholders. However, exams will be held in such a way that students will get more gap days.

Exam Centres: The number of examination centres but there will be no home center. In the wake of COVID-19, only 12 students will be seated in an exam room.

Examination Pattern: Examination pattern will be the same as the Sample Papers 2021, issued by CBSE.

Schools reopening: Students will return to school soon, said the Education Minister. "At least 17 states have reopened their schools with minimal attendance, other states will decide based on the pandemic situations”, he stated.

JEE 2021: During the live web session with students and teachers, the Education Minister hinted at increasing number of attempts for JEE Main from two to three or four. "We are considering the suggestions to increase the number of attempts for JEE Main from two to three or four," Nishank said, adding that there is no plan to cancel the exam.

NEET 2021: Education minister stated that there is no plan to cancel the medical entrance exam.



