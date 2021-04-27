CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 12 students to have new date sheet, check other details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board's class 12 students should note that the revised or new date sheet for Arts, Science and Commerce will now be released in June, and the subject wise dates will be updated accordingly.

A number of CBSE schools, however, have started their registration process for Class XI admissions and are enrolling students on a provisional basis. Their admission will be finalised on the basis of the marks they obtain in their Class X exams.

The move from the schools has come after the CBSE decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Some schools have also started counselling the students to help them choose their streams for Class 11, as they want classes to start from the first week of May.

As per a recent CBSE notification, the board will now assess the students on the basis of the application of concepts in “real-life or unfamiliar situations”. Known as competency-based questions, the questions for the CBSE students will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions and source-based integrated questions.

The CBSE’s competency-based education project is likely to replace the existing rote learning model with a competency-based framework as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 over the next two-three years. On March 24, the CBSE had announced a competency-based assessment framework for Science, Mathematics and English.

Earlier this month, the CBSE cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The CBSE decision was followed by several state boards that have also postponed or cancelled their exams.

The ICSE class 10 board exams were also cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear for the exams later has also been withdrawn. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had stated that the new date sheet for CBSE class 12 board exams will be out after June 1. He also ensured that the students will be intimated at least 15 days before the start of class 12 board exams 2021.

Live TV