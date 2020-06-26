CBSE Board exams for classes 10, 12 cancelled: How students will be graded

The CBSE Board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to be held in July, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday. However, a question remains as what procedure would be adopted to grade the students.

According to the affidavit of CBSE, a formula will be implemented to give marks to the students of classes 10 and 12. The students who have appeared for more than three exams, they will be graded on the marks of the average of the best of three subjects. Those who have appeared for three exams, they will be graded on the marks on the average of the best of two subjects.

Those students who have appeared for one or two subjects then they will be graded on then their marks and internal assessment/practical average.

The examinees of class XII students of CBSE Board will, however, have the option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last three internal exams. The re-exam option will not be available to class X students.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, that Class X and XII board examinations scheduled from July 1-15 have been cancelled. He said a scheme has been formulated to give options to students of XII only -- for re-examination or assessment based on past performance.

The CBSE said the re-exam would be conducted when the situation becomes conducive and the option to take up the re-exam would not be available to class X examinees. The results may be declared in mid-August, the CBSE said on being asked by the court to clarify as to when the academic year will begin after the declaration of results.