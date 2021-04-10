CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021 big update, check this important official statement released by board

CBSE board exams 2021: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, more than one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. The hashtag "cancelboardexams2021" also trended on social media for the two days.

Responding to the demand for cancellation of class 10 and 12 exams amid coronavirus cases surge, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that that the board exams 2021 will be conducted as per the schedule, and it will commence from May 4, 2021.

CBSE assures students, teachers of adequate precautions from COVID at exam centres:

The CBSE assured students that they will take the necessary precautions during board exams 2021. Owing to the social distancing protocol, the board has increased the number of examination centres to 2,500. Also, they have introduced relaxation for those who might test positive during the board practicals. An official circular released by CBSE read, "If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member reported COVID positive, the school will conduct the practical exams of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional office but latest by June 11."

According to a CBSE Official that was quoted by PTI, "With Covid guidelines in place, the exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students during the exam.”The central board of education says that “the board is taking ample measures to conduct board exams 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Students who could not appear for the practical exams for classes 10 or 12 will be given a second chance."

Students, teachers demand cancellation of board exam

With less than a month remaining for the commencement of CBSE board exams 2021, several students as well as teachers have been demanding to cancel or hold the board exams. As per the reports, approximate one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed the online petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021.

Live TV

Every year, the CBSE Board exams used to begin from the month of February-March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes were held online.