हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021 big update, check this important official statement released by board

With less than a month remaining for the commencement of class 10 and 12 board exams, the CBSE has confirmed that the exams will not be postponed or cancelled and will be held at scheduled time. The board exams of class 10 and 12 is all set to start from May 4.

CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021 big update, check this important official statement released by board
Representational Image

CBSE board exams 2021: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, more than one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. The hashtag "cancelboardexams2021" also trended on social media for the two days.

Responding to the demand for cancellation of class 10 and 12 exams amid coronavirus cases surge, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that that the board exams 2021 will be conducted as per the schedule, and it will commence from May 4, 2021.

 

CBSE assures students, teachers of adequate precautions from COVID at exam centres: 

 

The CBSE assured students that they will take the necessary precautions during board exams 2021. Owing to the social distancing protocol, the board has increased the number of examination centres to 2,500. Also, they have introduced relaxation for those who might test positive during the board practicals. An official circular released by CBSE read, "If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member reported COVID positive, the school will conduct the practical exams of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional office but latest by June 11."

According to a CBSE Official that was quoted by PTI, "With Covid guidelines in place, the exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students during the exam.”The central board of education says that “the board is taking ample measures to conduct board exams 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Students who could not appear for the practical exams for classes 10 or 12 will be given a second chance."

 

Students, teachers demand cancellation of board exam

 

With less than a month remaining for the commencement of CBSE board exams 2021, several students as well as teachers have been demanding to cancel or hold the board exams. As per the reports, approximate one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed the online petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021.

Live TV

Every year, the CBSE Board exams used to begin from the month of February-March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes were held online.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE Board Exams 2021
Next
Story

India registers over 1.45 lakh new COVID-19 infections, active cases breach 10-lakh mark

Must Watch

PT10M18S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day