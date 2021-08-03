CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, pass percentage stands at 98.80%

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 result 2021 on Tuesday (August 3, 2021). The CBSE board released the class 10 result 2021 online on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the results. The pass percentage for CBSE 10th this year was recorded at 98.80 percent. Meanwhile, last year, 91.46 percent of 1873015 students had passed CBSE 10th exam.

The candidates can check their results at the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The students can also check their scores via other methods including SMS, Umang app and Digilocker.

The result for the CBSE class 10 students have been prepared on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment. CBSE has canceled class 10 examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, following which the board decided to evaluate the students using their past three years' performances. According to the CBSE-designed marking scheme, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 percent weightage each and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 percent weightage in the results.

It is to be noted that the CBSE had declared the Class 12 Board exam results earlier on July 30.

