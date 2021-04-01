हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE exams 2021

CBSE class 10th, 12th exams 2021: No reduction in syllabus for academic this session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for the new academic session, which commences from April 2021, for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

CBSE class 10th, 12th exams 2021: No reduction in syllabus for academic this session
Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for the new academic session, which commences from April 2021, for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. Students should know that the central board has not made any reduction in the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22. They will have to study as per the prescribed syllabus because the exams will be conducted in the new academic session.

The revised/reduced CBSE syllabus of the previous academic session will not be applicable in the new academic year, hence, students of Class 9th-12th are advised to check the new syllabus prior to concentrating on studies in the new class.

Notably, the CBSE provides a syllabus for students of classes 9th to 12th annually for the academic year. It contains academic content, a syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices, and assessment guidelines.

According to the CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet, the Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021 will be held on May 21. Students are advised to visit the CBSE's official website for details. 

