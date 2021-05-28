हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court to hear today plea on cancellation of exams

CBSE had said further information regarding the Class 12 exams board exams would be given to students by June 1.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (May 28) will hear a petition filed demanding the cancellation of the Class 12 Board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea urges the SC to pass a direction to the CBSE, CISCE and the government agencies to devise an 'objective methodology' to declare the result of Class 12 students within a specific timeframe.

According to media reports, the case will be heard by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

Meanwhile, around 300 students of Class 12 recently sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to quash the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students asked the top court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.

This comes days after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached a consensus on conduct of board exams.

The CBSE Class XII examination is likely to be conducted and its date and format to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 30.

Earlier on April 14, the CBSE had notified that Class 12 exams were postponed in view of the COVID pandemic. 

CBSE had said further information regarding the Class 12 exams board exams would be given to students by June 1.

(With inputs from news agencies)

