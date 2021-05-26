हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE releases list of FAQs ahead of class X board examination results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a list of FAQ (frequently asked questions) on the alternate policy for marks tabulation for class 10.

CBSE releases list of FAQs ahead of class X board examination results
Representational image

New Delhi: Since thousands of students are waiting for the release of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the alternate policy for marks tabulation on Monday (May 24).

The FAQs for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results comprise of the queries regarding the assessment criteria, assessment in foreign schools, co-opting of teachers and several other important issues. The entire list of FAQs is available on CBSE's official website- cbse.gov.in.

In a query, related to the assessment committee in double-shift schools CBSE said, "In all cases of schools with double shifts, the teachers are to be selected from both the shifts. Since the school is allotted one affiliation number, all arrangements will be done by the Principal who is overall in-charge of the school.”

In one of the answers regarding a concern about assessment of students who did not appear in any assessment, CBSE replied that “If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.” 

It is notable that the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Few days after announcing the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021, the CBSE had introduced a new marking scheme.

The CBSE also said that any candidate who is dissatisfied with the marks allocated to him/her will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam once the situation improves.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE10 board exams10 board resultsCBSE 10 Board ResultsCBSE Board Exams
Next
Story

Special grand jury to investigate criminal fraud of Trump organisation, former US president calls it 'witch hunt'

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to be 100% effective on children