CBSE Class 12 board exams: What are the options before states, when a decision can be expected

New Delhi: As thousands of students across the country eagerly await a decision on conducting the Class 12 board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested two options for conducting the Class 12 board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a high-level virtual meeting held on Sunday.

During the high-level meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CBSE Board suggested two options – first, to hold regular exams for only the major 19 subjects at notified centres. While the second option put forward by the board is to shorten the duration of the exam – to hold 90-minute exams at the school where students are already enrolled.

During the meeting, most states said that they are in favour of holding the board examinations and agreed to explore the options suggested by the Board.

After the crucial meeting, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' said that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an ‘informed, collaborative’ decision will be taken by June 1.

However, states like Maharashtra said that ‘non-examination route’ for Class 12 students should be actively examined and Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams.

The Education Ministry has sought detailed suggestions from states by May 25. Sources claimed majority states were in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options.

The CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed.

The board exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year, were scheduled to be held from May 4.

What are the two options?

According to sources, the first option proposed by the CBSE Board was conducting exams at designated centres for 19 major subjects. For minor subjects, assessment can be based on performance in major subjects.

This can be done if three months of time period is clearly and safely available to the board. August could be a likely month for holding the exams and the whole process is likely to go on till September end.

Elaborating on the second option, the exams can be conducted twice by the board depending upon the conducive situation. If a student is not able to appear due to any COVID related matter, he or she will be provided another opportunity to sit for exams.

The exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type.

Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects,

The tentative timeline for this option is the first phase of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second phase from August 8-26.

Exams can also be conducted on Sundays; it was also proposed.

It may be noted that a large section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of board exams. The hashtag #cancelboardexams also trended on Twitter as the meeting was underway.

Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the option for ‘non-examination route’ for class 12 students should be actively examined keeping in mind the projection that children are more vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government proposed conducting the exams after COVID-19 situation subsides in the state. "Like other states, Tamil Nadu also wanted to conduct the Class 12 board exams as it plays an important role in deciding students career," school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters after meeting.

Karnataka

Karnataka state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said it's important to conduct class 12 exams in the interest of students.

Odisha

Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams can either be conducted after the situation improves or can be cut short. “State is also busy in preparation for ensuing cyclones, we will take a decision soon,” he said.

Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that during the difficult times, safety and security of students and teachers must be the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard. The minister suggested conducting exams of only three elective subjects.

Goa

The Goa government cancelled Class 10 exams and said that a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that the decision has been taken to cancel the 10th standard (Secondary School Certificate) examinations due to the pandemic situation.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has suggested that the exams can be conducted in the month of July if there is a significant decline in the coronavirus cases. Sharma also expressed confidence that the results of the CBSE Class 12 board exams can also be declared in a month time if the COVID-19 situation improves by July.

The UP Deputy CM made these remarks during a virtual meeting that was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

When a decision can be expected?

After the deliberations on Sunday, the Union Education Minister said, "The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest."

"I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us. While a broad consensus was there among the states and UTs about conducting the exams, they have been asked to examine the matter further and send their feedback," he added.

The minister said the decision will be taken by June 1.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the crucial meeting which was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.

Live TV