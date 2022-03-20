हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results: Not happy with your result? Here's how to raise grievances

Soon after declaring the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021, the CBSE opened the grievance redressal window. 

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results: Not happy with your result? Here&#039;s how to raise grievances
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (March 19, 2022) evening released CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results. 

The board released Class 12 Term 1 results the same way it announced Class 10 Term 1 results. CBSE made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools directly. 

Now it's up to the schools to combine them with the internal assessment and practical scores and make them available to the students. The CBSE said it has communicated only the scores of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021.

The students must note that soon after declaring the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result, the CBSE opened the grievance redressal window. CBSE has asked the students to send their disputes to their school and schools can send the combined dispute to the board. 

This online dispute redressal mechanism facility is going to be available till March 31, said CBSE. However, the disputes will be decided along with the verification schedule after the declaration of the term 2 results.

Additionally, the students must note that the board will make the mark sheets and pass certificates available to the students only after the end of term 2 exams. However, the performance of individual students will not be available on the website — cbseresults.nic.in or at cbse.gov.in. 

“Being Term – I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” the CBSE said.

