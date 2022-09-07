CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 compartment examination results today September 7,2022. Students can visit the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. For students who failed the main exam, CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were given from August 23 to August 29, 2022. The start of the Class 12 exams was August 23.

CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th result on July 22, 2022. Students who couldn’t clear their exam appeared in the compartment exam. Earlier, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

CBSE conducted 2022 board examinations in 2 terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%