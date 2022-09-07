NewsIndia
CBSE RESULTS 2022

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: CBSE Class 12 Supply DECLARED TODAY at cbseresults.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 compartment examination results today at the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: CBSE Class 12 Supply DECLARED TODAY at cbseresults.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 compartment examination results today September 7,2022. Students can visit the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. For students who failed the main exam, CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were given from August 23 to August 29, 2022. The start of the Class 12 exams was August 23.

Check live and latest updates on CBSE Compartment Results 2022

CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th result on July 22, 2022. Students who couldn’t clear their exam appeared in the compartment exam. Earlier, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. 
  • Click on results link available on the home page. 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit. 
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Check the result and download the page.

CBSE Supply Results 2022; direct link here

CBSE conducted 2022 board examinations in 2 terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%

 

Live Tv

CBSE Results 2022CBSE Compartment ResultCBSE 10th Result12th Results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh