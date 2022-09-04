NewsIndia
CBSE RESULTS 2022

CBSE Compartment Result 2022 releasing soon on cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment results will be soon available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Compartment Result 2022 releasing soon on cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

CBSE Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2022 soon. Once released, students can check their CBSE compartment results 2022 on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE conducted compartment exams 2022 for both Classes 10 and 12 from August 23. 

Here's how to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment result 2022

Once released, students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in
  • Click on CBSE 10th or 12th compartment result link
  • Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth
  • Submit and your CBSE compartment result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference

CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th result on July 22, 2022. Students who couldn’t clear their exam appeared in the compartment exam. Earlier, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature