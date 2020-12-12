CBSE Exams 2021 big update: Last date to make registration changes for class 9, 11 students today; check details

CBSE board exams 2021: Students of class 9th and 11th, who are registering for board examinations 2021-22, have the last chance to check for their details in the registration. According to the official notification, students who want to get enrolled in CBSE class 9 and 11 can fill the CBSE Registration Form via online mode.

Students need to ensure the details filled by them carry no errors. Following information will be required to be filled by the students registering for CBSE board exams 2021-22:

Name of Student

Name of father/mother/guardian

Date of birth

Subject combinations

Subject codes

On December 10, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' said that the board exams will be held, and if the situation does not improve in the near future, then students will be allowed more time. Even though students were waiting for it, he did not announce the schedule for the upcoming exams.

Also Read: CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet and practical exams, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Latest updates

The Board recently stated that no final decision regarding dates of examination and other details has been taken so far. "No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for the conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in the written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," said a senior CBSE official said.

The CBSE has confirmed, next year will be board exams will be conducted only in written mode (pen and paper) and not online. According to media reports, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, has said that the Board will be able to conduct offline exams seamlessly just like the way compartment exams were held.

Live TV