CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding the timely submission of data of LOC (List of Candidates) and registration on August 26 on its official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE has directed the schools to submit the list of candidates who will be appearing in the 2023 board examinations. As per the official notice, the last date to submit the LOC of classes 10 and 12 is August 31, 2022.

CBSE has also directed the schools to complete the registration of students of classes 9 and 11 as the last date to do the same is September 30, 2022.

CBSE further stated that there will be no extension of this window and added that schools must submit this information before the deadline is over. Click Here For Official Notice

For the 2023 batch, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 15. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session.