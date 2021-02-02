CBSE releases class 12 board exam 2021 datesheet: Check timetable inside

CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the official datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021, after much anticipation. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted saying, "Date-sheet of CBSE board exams of class Xll. Wish you good luck!"

He also tweeted, "Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of CBSE board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!" After he posted a video message, on Twitter, encouraging the students, he tweeted the timetable for the class 10, 12 board exams.

Date-sheet of board exams of class XII.

CBSE tweeted, "CBSE has released the Date Sheet for both Class-X and XII for Boards examinations-2021. Date Sheet has been released nearly 3 months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during pandemic."

It added, "Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X and XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations."

Candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the exam will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10. Nearly 30 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021 this year, the commencing date for which has already been announced.

Soon after the formal announcement of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Timetables, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in.

Candidates must note that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards are likely to be released in April, according to the report. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the datesheets:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. Results will be announced by July 15.

