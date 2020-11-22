CBSE releases tentative dates for 2021 Class XII practical exams - Check details here

Ending all speculations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification issued by CBSE, the practical examinations for class XII will be held from January 1 to February 8.

The CBSE, however, clarified that the dates mentioned in the notification are tentative and the board will announce the exact dates for the practical exams soon.

It is to be noted that the CBSE announced the tentative dates just a day after board secretary Anurag Tripathi announced that board exams will happen for sure.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments. During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes, and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Tripathi said during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM.

The CBSE has also issued an SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) for conducting the practical examination.

Here's the latest SOPs:

-Different dates will be sent to schools for practical examinations.

-Practical exam and project evaluation work will be conducted in the respective schools.

-Practical examination will have both internal and external examiners

-An Observer will be appointed to supervise the practical exam, project evaluation

-Schools need to upload marks on the link provided by the board, once the assessment is done.