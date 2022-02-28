CBSE to announce Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022 at cbse.nic.in, know how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results soon.

According to various media reports, the Board is likely to release Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results this week. However, no official announcement has been made by the CBSE officials yet.

It is noteworthy that the Board had recently announced that the practical exams for Term 2 examinations for class 10th and class 12th will begin on March 2 and the board exams will be conducted in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had added.

Once declared, CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results can be downloaded via different methods.

How to check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 1 2022 Results?

Once announced, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in) where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students then need to enter their details including their roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 1 2022 Results?

CBSE Class X and Class XII students can also check their Term 1 2022 results via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

