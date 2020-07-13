CBSE website crashes after Class 12 exams result 2020 declared, result link likely to resume in 2 hours

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results site crashed on Monday soon after the Class 12th result 2020 was declared at the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Speaking on the issue, the CBSE said that there is a technical issue in accessing the CBSE results and it is likely to resume in two hours.

It also said that the complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from schools, adding that the results are also being pushed through Digilocker.

An official statement read, "As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results. The same is likely to resume in two hours. However, complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through Digilocker."

A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students managed to pass the CBSE class 12 exam in 2020, with a pass percentage of 88.78 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 86.19 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

The CBSE will not issue any merit list this year. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams. "Coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," a senior board official had stated earlier.

Besides websites, students can check their results via IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps. The schools will also get the results of their students on the registered Email IDs.

CBSE will also provide results through IVRS (interactive voice response system) too. Telephone numbers have been provided by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on the day of result and the students can use these numbers to know their marks. In 2019, a separate telephone number was provided by NIC for local subscribers in Delhi and another number for rest of the subscribers in the country.

CBSE has also released Class 12th result on various other apps, including Microsoft SMS organiser app, DigiLocker, Umang app and Digiresults app.

The results is also available on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones.

The CBSE Class 12th result is also available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.

In Delhi, 94.39 per cent of the total students who took the CBSE Class 12 exam this year has passed. Delhi West region registered 94.61 pass percentage and Delhi East registered 94.24 pass percentage.