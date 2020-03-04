CBSE writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against those spreading rumours about paper leak

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written a letter to the Delhi Police urging it to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about the ongoing board exam paper leaks on social media platforms.

According to the reports, the Board has requested the Delhi Police in writing to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act "so that the sanctity of examinations and several of the board's security initiatives remain unaffected and exams are conducted in fair and smooth manner".

In its letter, the CBSE claimed that these rumours were creating panic amongst students appearing in the board exams, their parents and the general public.

The CBSE Board, meanwhile, said that over 97 per cent attendance was recorded in the Class 10 board exam held in the violence-affected northeast Delhi on Tuesday.

The Class 10 students appeared for Science exam on Tuesday.

"The Class 10 science exam was conducted successfully by CBSE. It is encouraging to note that 97.8 per cent students appeared from 95 centres in northeast parts of Delhi," a senior board official said.

The CBSE had on Sunday said that any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear.

It may be noted that schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7.