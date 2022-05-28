हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CCTV

CCTVs in police station should have audio and video footage: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has said that CCTVs installed in police stations should have audio as well as video footage, reports PTI. 

CCTVs in police station should have audio and video footage: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has said that CCTVs installed in police stations should have audio as well as video footage and asked a local police station to explain why an audio system was not installed there as directed by the Supreme Court. Justice Anu Malhotra, while dealing with a plea concerning an alleged hindrance being caused to the petitioner in performing his official and religious duties as an imam of a masjid, noted that the apex court has expressly directed that CCTVs are to be installed in police stations, lock-ups, corridors, reception areas, inspector's rooms, station hall, etc. And that in the present case, while the video footage of Nabi Karim Police Station was preserved, the audio footage was not available.

The petitioner, in his plea, alleged that the ‘self-styled caretaker’ who was illegally managing the masjid had threatened him with dire consequences and subjected him to inhuman and degrading treatment in the presence of the SHO in the police station.

He added that the entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside the SHO's room but no consequent legal action was taken and sought preservation of the CCTV footage, both audio and video.

"It is essential to observe that in view of the verdict of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in 'Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh & Others'...Has expressly directed that the CCTVs have essentially to be installed in the police stations, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, reception areas, verandas/outhouses...And that the said CCTV systems have to be equipped with night vision and must necessarily consist of audio as well as video footage,” the court said in its order dated May 27.

 

