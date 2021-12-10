CDS Bipin Rawat's death: International community send condolences to India

New Delhi: Over 25 countries extended condolences to New Delhi in the aftermath of the tragic death of India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defense personnel in the crash in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Condolences were sent at the head of government and state-level by 6 countries— Bhutan, Israel, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

In fact, a special prayer ceremony was led by Bhutan's King and his father the Fourth King In Thimphu on Thursday morning for CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Indian envoy to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj was also present in the prayers.

Not just at the head of state/level, condolences were sent at the Foreign Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defence Ministers and Ministry of Defence. At the level of Foreign Ministers level nine countries sent the messages– Bhutan, Czech Republic, Japan, Maldives, Oman, Serbia, Sri Lanka, USA, Venezuela. At the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 11 countries sent messages– Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Iran, Estonia, Greece, Iran, Latvia, UAE, USA, Venezuela.

Globally, Defence ministers also extended messages of support and solidarity. At the level of Defence Ministers 10 countries Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Israel, Latvia, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UK, USA and EU as a block sent messages. When it comes to messages at the Ministry of Defence— 13 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UK, USA and EU sent messages.

On Friday, many envoys paid homage in Delhi, both at the Kamraj road residence of the late CDS and at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi cantonment.

UK, French, Israel, Maldives, Italy, Afghanistan envoys paid homage at his residence. The French and British envoys paid homage at Brar Square crematorium also. Germany and Indonesia were represented at Deputy envoy level. Pakistan was represented by its defense attaché and naval advisor.

Four countries— Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh were represented by top army officials. Sri Lanka had sent its Chief of Def Staff and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Gen Shavendra Silva. He was accompanied by Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Retd), former Chief of Defence Staff who was course mate of CDS General Rawat at National Defence College. Bhutan was represented by Brig Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer, Royal Bhutan Army who is the second most senior most officer of the Royal Bhutan Army. The wreath by Brig Dorji had the name of Lt. Gen Batoo Tshering, current Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army.

Nepal was represented by Suprobal Janasewashree Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, Chief of General Staff (equivalent to Vice Chief of Army Staff), Nepali Army. Bangladesh by Lt Gen Waker-UZ-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh.

Indian Army and defense establishment have close linkages with forces of neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan. Gen Bipin Rawat as the Indian army chief was conferred the honorary general of Nepalese Army. As a tradition, Indian and Nepali armies confer honorary rank of General to each other's chiefs which signify the close military ties both countries have.

